Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Brooklyn Nets 118-95 behind strong defensive effort

The Cleveland Cavaliers led wire-to-wire for the sixth time since January in a dominant defensive showing against the Brooklyn Nets. Let’s recap what happened.

Nightly Notables

It was a third-quarter Cavalanche that sealed the deal on this one. The Cavs opened the half on a 21-0 run, swarming the Nets on both ends of the floor. Bone-crushing defense and swift transition offense turned this game into a no-contest in a hurry.

Donovan Mitchell has been playing at an MVP-caliber level. He followed up yesterday’s 40-point performance with an efficient 28 points on 10-18 shooting tonight. Mitchell also racked up 6 stocks (steals and blocks) in an all-around elite effort.

The frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen wreaked havoc all night. The two combined for 28 points, 22 rebounds and 4 blocks as the Nets didn’t know what hit ‘em.

Lastly, Dean Wade reassured everyone that the Cavs made the right decision holding onto him at today’s deadline. Wade drilled three three-pointers and recorded 2 blocks as he continues to be one of the most consistent two-way bench players in the league.

Well, that happened...

Mobley has wasted no time re-establishing himself as a titan on defense. The Nets did everything they could to expose a weakness in this possession – but Mobley simply refused to concede any ground.

Evan Mobley shutting down an entire Nets possession pic.twitter.com/ytHkQ5prJr — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) February 9, 2024

The Cavs recorded a season-high 14 blocks in this game, becoming the fourth team to reject 14+ shots in a single game this season. They held Brooklyn to just 95 points, their third-lowest of the season.

Big Picture

The Cavaliers are tightening their grip on second place in the Eastern Conference. They have the best record in the NBA since January 1 while Milwaukee has fallen to 17th.