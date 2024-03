Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons gamethread

Where: Little Ceasars Arena — Detroit, Michigan

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest

Spread: CLE -7

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Expected Pistons starting lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Cavs Injury Report: Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT), Donovan Mitchell (OUT), Caris LeVert (OUT)

Pistons injury report: Marcus Sasser (OUT - out, knee contusion), Buddy Boeheim (OUT, G League), Tosan Evbuomwan (OUT - G League), Jared Rhoden (OUT - G League), Stanley Umade (OUT - G League)