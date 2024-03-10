Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Brooklyn Nets 120-101

This was not a good Cleveland Cavaliers performance. The Cavs’ 120-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday felt unserious, undisciplined and disappointing for a team that should be better than this.

Nightly Notables

A few Cavaliers had good nights in the loss. Georges Niang led the way with 20 points on 8-12 shooting to go with three rebounds. Jarrett Allen added 15 points and 9 rebounds, while Isaac Okoro had 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Well, that happened...

Darius Garland explains the way Cavs played more than anyone player. And that’s not good.

With no Donovan Mitchell and, to a lesser extent no Max Strus, the Cavs need someone to drive energy and create a sense of urgency in how the team plays. Because of how much he handles the ball, that responsibility falls to Garland more than anyone else.

Garland didn’t create any urgency for Cleveland. He didn’t drive good shots for teammates or put the Nets on the heels. He, and by extension the entire Cavalier team, let the Nets dictate everything.

Yes, the Nets made some tough shots. Yes, they deserve credit for how they played. But Garland should be better than this. The Cavs should be better than this. Brooklyn — who played the night before — should not have felt like the team with so much more energy for the vast majority of the game.

Garland, specifically, was underwhelming. Nine shots with no Mitchell isn’t enough. Six of his nine shots from three — a far cry from the Garland on Friday who carried the Cavaliers to a win over the Timberwolves by attacking the paint over and over. This Garland was passive and the Cavs were too.

Big Picture

One loss isn’t the end of the world for the Cavs. Even one like this isn’t the end of the world, particularly in March when the season turns into a slog.

But it’s a reminder of how much the Cavs need Mitchell and how much they miss Strus and how much they miss Evan Mobley. And, maybe most importantly, how they need more from Darius Garland.