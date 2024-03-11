Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers fall to the Phoenix Suns’ All-Star trio 117-111

Nightly Notables

This was another solid performance by Craig Porter Jr., who really made his mark down the stretch against the Suns. Porter Jr. excels at finding his spots and playing to his strengths. He was attacking the basket late in the fourth and was instrumental in the Cavaliers’ efforts to claw back and stay in the game collecting 7 boards in what was another solid outing for the undrafted gem.

Darius Garland was the Cavs’ leading scorer with 30 points, 21 of them coming from three.

The undermanned Cavaliers’ defense was not able to stop the offensive firepower of the Suns’ star three players Kevin Durant (37 points), Devin Booker (25 points), and Bradley Beal (24 points). All three of the Suns’ All-Stars scored pretty comfortably, shooting above 50% from the field and getting to their spots with ease. This is to be expected as the Cavaliers are rolling out lineups with players that would not normally see minutes never mind to this extent.

Well, that happened…

Garland was lights out in the first quarter against the Suns. Garland came out guns blazing scoring 21 points on 7-8 field goal attempts. This type of quarter was easily his most impressive stretch in any game thus far since returning from injury and maybe the season as a whole.

Coming off the whimper of a performance that was on display against the Nets, Garland heard the criticism voiced by fans and responded. Darius was no longer second-guessing and just shooting from his spots with little to no pauses in play.

If Garland is going to shift his mentality more toward this style of scoring, then the Cavaliers can benefit both in the short term without Mitchell and in the long term on nights when Mitchell is having an off night.

However, Garland’s night was not all stellar. While coming off of a heater of a first quarter his decision-making was pretty erratic. Turnovers have long been an issue for Darius Garland this season and it felt like while progress was made in one area regression appeared in others.

It feels like the 2023-2024 could be one of those outlier years for Garland where things simply just were never perfectly in place for him to thrive, whether it be the injuries around him or to himself it rarely seems like he can find a groove.

Big Picture

While the Cavaliers played admirably, they were in a good position heading into the half. However, the fatigue of playing a team like Phoenix on a back-to-back is a lot on the body and fatigue reared its ugly head.