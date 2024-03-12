Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday’s game against New Orleans Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers could get a much-needed shot in the arm in their upcoming matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. Donovan Mitchell, who missed the team’s last seven games after receiving a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection in his left knee, has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday and could be a game-time decision.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed before Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets that Mitchell was reevaluated this past Saturday and was cleared to return to on-court activity.

“He’s back on the court,” Bickerstaff said Sunday. “Now it’s about putting the workouts together and the responses the day after and all of those things. We’ll be patient and put him in a position to be successful.”

Mitchell has missed 18 games already this season which leaves him ineligible for individual award consideration. The Cavs have gone 9-9 without him this season which includes going 3-4 in the games he’s missed since the beginning of March.

Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle), Dean Wade (personal), and Tristan Thompson (personal) remain out for Wednesday’s game. There’s no update on when Strus, Mobley, or Wade could be available again. However, Thompson should be back shortly.

Thompson’s suspension will be up after the game against the Pelicans. Bickerstaff expects that he will be able to step back in once he’s allowed to return.

“We’re trying our best to simulate as much basketball as we can with him,” Bickerstaff said Monday about Thompson. “Obviously, that’s not easy. But he’s always been able to keep himself in great shape. Our expectation is when he comes back he’ll be ready to go.”

The Cavs have kept their head above water without Mitchell. But it’s clear they need him back sooner rather than later after two straight losses and given who else is out of the lineup. Fortunately for the Cavs, they shouldn’t have to wait too much longer even if he can’t go on Wednesday.