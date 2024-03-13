Bradley Beal says its surreal to see Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland’s growth

Bradley Beal had a first-hand look at Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland’s impressive 21-point first quarter against the Phoenix Suns. Beal nor his teammates had an answer for Garland at the start of the game.

“It didn’t matter what defense we threw at him,” Devin Booker said. “He was shooting over the top of two people.”

Beal had a different perspective on what Garland was doing. He’s had a front-row seat to Garland’s development since high school. Garland played for Beal’s AAU team that sported his name on the front of their jerseys. The two have stayed close ever since.

“I’m super proud of his growth,” Beal said. “It’s kind of surreal to watch him grow right in front of me. But it’s not surprising.”

“He’s like a big brother,” Garland said Monday. “I talk to him a lot.”

You can tell Beal feels the same based on how he discusses Garland. The joy he gets from watching Garland’s growth is evident, but he knows more is possible. He’s seen firsthand how far he’s come since high school.

“When you’re a high school kid and I’m coaching you, you can see it and take tips,” Beal said. “But once your feet are planted in here, now it’s your career. It’s what you make of it. It’s the same with all the guys I coach and come in contact with. This is your career and I’m only here as a little dot to help you. You know, push you further. The rest is up to you.”

This season was supposed to be another step forward for Garland. He came into training camp having added more weight and muscle. The broken jaw and the 12 pounds he lost because of it wiped away that progress.

Injuries and setbacks are a reality of NBA life. How you overcome those obstacles is what sets players apart.

“In this league, you’re gonna have bumps and bruises,” Beal said. “You’re gonna have your ups and downs. Some games he’ll be hurt and some games he’ll feel great. But you take it in stride. Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low by anything and just continue to put the work in like he does and trust the work. The work is always there.”

Beal’s teammate Kevin Durant echoed this point about Garland.

“He’s had some tough breaks,” Durant said. “He’s a tough dude. He’s gonna take some bumps and bruises with as much as he’s in the paint playing against bigger defenders. He just has to keep grinding. I think he’ll be fine moving forward”

Monday’s performance was a nice reminder to everyone else of how special Garland can be. Few in the league that bend a defense the way Garland did with his outside shooting. That shouldn’t alter your preparation.

“You’ll have games like tonight, don’t be surprised,” Beal said. “Don’t get super excited about it. Like, that’s what you do. Get back to your routines. Get back to playing how you know how and I know he’ll do that.”

Garland wishes things ended differently on Monday. The Cavs were in a position to tie the game late, but Jarrett Allen couldn’t corral a perfect alley-oop pass from Garland that would’ve led to a game-tying dunk with under a minute left. On the next possession, Isaac Okoro stepped out of bounds in the baseline corner ending any hope of pulling off the upset.

“I’d rather win than lose against him,” Garland said. “It’s just that competitive spirit that’s always around us. He’s gonna be talking a little bit of smack to me.”

Beal may have done that later. After the game, he had only good things to say about the kid he used to coach.

“I’m just super proud of his humility and his hunger to continue to get better,” Beal said. “Tonight he was excellent. He was killing us.”