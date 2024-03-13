What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans

Following a tough home loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-24) will travel to the Big Easy and take on the New Orleans Pelicans (39-25). The Pelicans have won four in a row, three of which were on the road, while the Cavs will look to avoid their third loss in a row.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans When: 8:00 pm EST Where: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, Louisiana Line: NO -7 Expected Cavaliers Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, Jarrett Allen Cavaliers Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (knee, QUESTIONABLE), Max Strus (ankle, OUT), Dean Wade (personal, OUT), Evan Mobley (ankle, OUT), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT) Expected Pelicans Starting Lineup: C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas Pelicans Injury Report: Dyson Daniels (knee, OUT) E.J. Lindell (G League, OUT), Izaiah Brockington (G League, OUT)

What to watch for: will the real Darius Garland please stand up?

With Donovan Mitchell out the last few games, the Cavs’ offense has been rocky. They have halves like they did in the first half against the Suns and then stinkers like they did against the woeful Brooklyn Nets where they appear undisciplined and lazy. The x-factor in how the Cavs play when Mitchell sits is Darius Garland.

Against the Nets, Garland did not play well. He only attempted nine shots overall (three less than Georges Niang) and turned the ball over four times in 27 minutes. As such, the Cavs got mashed by 19 points at home. Not great. But Garland was excellent one game prior against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves. He was aggressive and finished with 34 points despite his three-point shot not falling. The true dichotomy came against the Suns, where Garland had 24 first-half points (and the Cavs had the lead) and only six points in the second half (which the Cavs lost).

Even if Mitchell does play in this game, he may be limited in his return. There should not be an expectation for him to come back with both barrels loaded like he wasn't injured. The Cavs will likely still need to rely on Garland to pace the offense. And, in the bigger picture, Garland needs to find some consistency if the Cavs want any hope of getting deep into the postseason. Garland just signed a max extension, and with that comes some expectations. The Cavs need him to find that gear, and quickly.

One stat(s) to watch for: Zion Williamson’s impact

The Cavs have a huge void at power forward with Evan Mobley injured, Dean Wade unavailable, and Georges Niang as minimal defense...well...on defense. It forced the other Mobley, Isaiah, into the rotation against the Suns. The Pelicans have Jonas Valanciunas to take up Jarrett Allen’s time, leaving the potentially game-breaking Zion Williamson as a potential mismatch.

On top of trying to contain Williamson, Brandon Ingram, who is tall enough to be a power forward, is still going to be a tough customer. The Cavs may not have a capable wing to guard him. Both could make life very difficult for the Cavs given their power-forward situation.