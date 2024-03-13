Cleveland Cavaliers news: Donovan Mitchell returns to the lineup against New Orleans Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell let everyone know that he was coming back with his post on X. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com confirmed it just a few minutes later.

Mitchell isn’t eligible for regular awards due to not being able to meet the 65-game minimum. His return will still be a much-needed boost for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell has been out of the lineup since their double overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 28. They’ve gone 3-4 in the games he’s missed since. On the season, they’re 9-9 without him.

The Cavs enter Wednesday’s contest a half game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the conference. Milwaukee has stumbled through their Western Conference road trip as they’ve lost three of their last four games. The door is open for the Cavs to regain the second seed if they can put together a few good weeks.

Cleveland has a much better chance of doing so with Mitchell back. On the season, they’re 32-15 in games Mitchell plays. The Cavs are 13.4 points better this season when he’s on the court (97th percentile) and are outscoring their opponent by 9.9 points per 100 possessions. Without him, they’ve registered a -3.5 net rating and a poor 113 offensive rating (34th percentile).

Injuries have been an issue for this team all season. Wednesday’s game will be the 66th for the Cavs but only the 29th that both Darius Garland and Mitchell have played. The chemistry between the two this season hasn’t been as good as you’d hoped for various, justifiable reasons. Garland has been rounding into form over the last week which could allow this pairing to turn the corner heading into the playoffs.

Mitchell is averaging 28 points on .472/.371/.861 shooting splits with career highs in assists (6.2), rebounds (5.4), and steals (1.8) per game. He was selected an All-Star this season for the fifth year in a row and the second straight time with the Cavs.