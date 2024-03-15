Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland is gradually adapting his game

Winning in the NBA requires sacrifice. Even more so for the Cleveland Cavaliers — who run a Frankenstein starting lineup of overlapping talents such as Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. The two backcourt running mates have found success together but taking things to the next level requires individual sacrifices that both players have slowly been making.

In Mitchell’s case, letting go of his hero-mentality and growing as a playmaker was necessary. He couldn’t just be a high-volume gunslinger next to Garland. Mitchell had to find a way to open the floor with his passing and a career-high in assists this season has shown that progression

As for Garland, two separate changes needed to be made. First, Garland had to accept fewer touches to make room for his new running mate. This has happened, with Garland’s on-ball touches down by more than 10 per game since the 2021-22 season. Garland has managed to decrease his touches even more this season than compared to his first with Mitchell (down by 4.1 per game).

Playing without the ball is not easy for a player who has spent his entire career dominating the game as a floor general. While this hasn’t been a seamless transition, Garland is gradually finding ways to be effective. More than 45% of his field goals have been assisted this season, marking a career-high and nearly 10% more than the year before.

In addition to playing more off-ball, Garland has had to adjust his playmaking style. He has always favored interior passing rather than spraying it out to the perimeter. But Garland has had to adapt to Cleveland’s newfound emphasis on three-point shooting.

This season, three-point shots have accounted for 35% of Garland’s assists. Compare this to last year (25.6%) or the year before (30.7%) and a positive trend emerges. The Cavaliers are attempting the 8th most three-pointers in the NBA and Garland is doing his best to contribute to this uptick.

Generating three-point shots is more difficult for a player like Garland, who lacks elite athleticism or the ability to apply pressure on the rim. Compare this to Mitchell, who gets to the rim in his sleep and generates 45% of his assists on three-point field goals. Again, that ability to drive and kick has been a key component to Mitchell’s growth as a playmaker.

Garland has been far from perfect. He struggled heavily during the early stages of the season with the second-worst assist-to-turnover ratio of his career. Even now, his physical limitations put a ceiling on what passes he can and can’t make to the perimeter.

But a recent 27-point, 11-assist performance against the New Orleans Pelicans showed the culmination of Garland’s development. This was vintage DG — only it happened within the construct of Cleveland’s new style. The Cavaliers attempted 45 three-pointers against the Pelicans, 22 of which were generated directly by Garland.

The Cavs rely on Darius and Donovan to lead the charge offensively. If Mitchell is making unselfish decisions with the ball and Garland is appropriately controlling their shot diet, then the Cavaliers will be a scary team to face in the playoffs.