Marcus Morris intends to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Patrick Beverley

It sounds like the Cleveland Cavaliers will be getting a veteran reinforcement.

According to a tweet sent out from the official account of Patrick Beverly’s podcast tweeted that Marcus Morris Sr. plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Marcus Morris Sr. Is planning to sign with the Cleveland Cavs - Per Sources pic.twitter.com/5NtNBnD0lY — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 15, 2024

Beverley, who played with Morris with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year, tweeted it as well from his account:

Happy for you gang. See u down the road. @PatBevPod https://t.co/a73fvaTmhN — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 15, 2024

As of now. the usual insiders — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic’s Shams Charania, cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, etc. — haven’t tweeted about this deal. Morris himself also has not posted about this to any of his social media channels. The Cavs themselves also haven’t announced anything either. But is Beverley, a former teammate and friend and Morris’ is tweeting it, then it seems like it’s happening. And the Cavs do have an open roster spot.

Morris, 34, has been in the NBA since 2011. He’s played for the 76ers, the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons. His twin brother, Markieff, has also been in the league since 2011 and currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Morris became a free agent after he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal at the trade deadline and agreed to a buyout. He has career averages of 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. With the 76ers this season, he appeared in 37 games and averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Based on when he was bought out, he is playoff eligible.

More on Morris in the coming days as this situation develops.