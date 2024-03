Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets gamethread

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets

When: 5:00 p.m. EST

Where: Toyota Center - Houston, Texas

Line: CLE -4.5

Expected Cavaliers Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers Injury Report: Max Strus (ankle, OUT), Evan Mobley (ankle, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT)

Expected Rockets Starting Lineup: Fred Van Vleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith

Rockets Injury Report: Alperen Sengun (ankle/knee, OUT), Cam Whitmore (knee sprain, OUT), Steven Adams (knee, OUT), Tari Eason (leg, OUT), Nate Hinton (G League, OUT), Jermaine Samuels Jr. (G League, OUT)