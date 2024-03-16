Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell says he’s ‘probably’ not playing on Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell just returned from a knee injury and a seven-game absence that required an injection. And it sounds like he might be headed back to the sideline, at least for a game.

Per Bally Sports’ Serena Winters, Mitchell said “I’m probably not playing next game to be completely honest with you” after the Cavaliers’ loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Cavs’ next game is on Monday on the road against the Indiana Pacers. That game completes a three-game road trip.

Full quote below, via Winters:

Donovan Mitchell talking about his knee post-game, says he probably won't play against Indiana.



Donovan had a PRP injection on March 4th to treat a left knee bone bruise (missed 7 total games), before returning 2 games ago. pic.twitter.com/r0Z5QgbscD — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) March 16, 2024

Mitchell had his PRP injection on March 7 to treat a bone bruise. He returned this past Wednesday in the Cavaliers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans and had 14 points on 5-16 shooting. Against Houston, he was 4-13 for 13 points. In neither game did Mitchell look like himself or anything close to the player he was pre-injury.

This, obviously, is a real concern for the Cavs. Mitchell is their best player. He is their offensive engine. If he’s not healthy — plus Max Strus and Evan Mobley are on the sidelines with their injuries — this team is not nearly as good. And with the playoffs about a month away, is Mitchell going to be right when the games matter most? Will the Cavs be able to hold onto a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference if Mitchell misses another stretch?