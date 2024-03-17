Sharife Cooper’s 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers made him “want to be there even more”

Sharife Cooper played one of his best games of the season in the Cleveland Charge’s win Friday night against the Raptors 905. The Charge were shorthanded with their three two-way players with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cooper made sure that didn’t matter as he notched 29 points on 12-21 shooting with 12 assists to go along with just two turnovers en route to a victory.

Afterward, Charge head coach Mike Gerrity noted that this was the balance between scoring and playmaking he’s wanted to see from his point guard.

“I just saw a guy that was being decisive,” Geritty said. “He was making quick decisions and was trusting his teammates. It was finding the balance between getting guys involved and then taking those opportunities to attack.”

Performances like this with 12 assists to just two turnovers are the ones Cooper will need to make more routine to prove that he’s more than just an undersized microwave scorer. A knock that has kept him from getting a look at the NBA level for the majority of the last two seasons.

Cooper’s recent 10-day contract with the Cavs has given him a new perspective and focus on what he needs to do to get back to that level.

“It was a great experience,” Cooper said. “Just being there, back in an NBA atmosphere, in an NBA locker room, on an NBA bench. I didn’t get in a game, but just to be there to scout was great.”

It was also a reminder of what he hasn’t been a part of the last two seasons after spending his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

“Just to see a little bit of the things that I missed out on last year and a lot of this year was just a refreshing experience,” Cooper said. “It just made me want to be there even more.”

The brief time up with the Cavs reinforced to him that he still has the game to be one of the 540 NBA players.

“I feel like it gives you confidence just because of that recognition,” Cooper said. “The fact that you were rewarded for your work, I feel like that’s a boost. Whether you know it or not, I feel like it’s something that affects your consciousness and gives you that extra confidence.”

The goal to get back to the league has been on his mind for the past two years. The week and a half with the Cavs just rekindled that desire, but he knows he can only do that by controlling what he can control. His attention needs to remain on just the next game as he showed with his performance Saturday.

“I love to play,” Cooper said. “[The attention isn’t just on] ‘how do I get back?’ It’s just focusing on the moment. Whenever I do get a chance, I know I’ll be 100 percent ready.”