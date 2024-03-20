Isaiah Mobley “learned a lot” in recent minutes with Cavaliers

Things likely haven’t gone as planned for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaiah Mobley since being named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League title game. His summer teammates used the opportunity to propel them forward. Sam Merrill and Craig Porter Jr. have gone on to earn rotation minutes while Pete Nance grabbed the two-way deal Porter left behind.

Meanwhile, Mobley has been stuck in the same spot. His G League stats with the Cleveland Charge are less impressive this season compared to the previous and he still hasn’t gotten many minutes for the Cavs despite the injuries they have at his position.

The 24-year-old has only played in six games this season with the Cavs and received his first minutes in a meaningful NBA game this past week in the losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Mobley tried to use those rare minutes to the best of his ability.

“You just learn a lot,” Mobley said. “Every minute I was out there I was learning, growing, getting better, trying to be in the right position, and establish trust with coach J.B. [Bickerstaff]. Letting him know that he could play me and it’s not gonna swing the game.”

Live reps can be so important for guys on the fringes of the roster. Especially for ones like Mobley who’ve shown that they can be successful at the G League level, but need to figure out how their game translates to the NBA.

“It’s great for my development,” Mobley said. “To be able to guard guys like Mikal Bridges, KD, and Deven Booker was great for my confidence as well as my development.”

Going up against Kevin Durant isn’t anything new for Mobley. He and his brother Evan often workout at the same gym as Durant in the summer. Getting a chance to guard him in one of his few real minutes was a unique challenge.

“It was a blessing and a curse,” Mobley said. “He’s one of the greatest scorers ever. But it was also great because you have a familiarity with him. He hit those couple trays but J.B. wasn’t mad. I was in my right spot. He’s a seven-foot shooter. When he was going one-on-one I was able to talk a little trash and he gave me respect after the game. I was honestly grateful to guard such a good player like that.”

Any chance of Mobley getting more meaningful minutes with the Cavs for the remainder of the season went out the window when they signed Marcus Morris. Even so, Mobley still has something to play for at the end of the season with the Charge.

“I want to just dominate and finish on a good note,” Mobley said after scoring 24 points with the Charge on Sunday. “I feel like at the beginning of the season [my game] took a little dip. I thought tonight was a step forward.”