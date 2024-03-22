Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers lose 104-91 to Minnesota Timberwolves

It was a bitter, cold night in Minnesota for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It didn’t help that no one on the roster could provide an offensive spark to heat things up. Let’s recap what happened.

Coming up Short

The Cavaliers offense sputtered out multiple times in this game. The opening half was okay — if not a throwback to the “real hoops” era of basketball. Neither team scored above 50 points but the Cavs held a lead behind a late run in the second quarter.

But it was the third quarter that dug Cleveland’s grave. They scored just 17 points on 16 shot attempts — committing 5 turnovers to just 7 made field goals in the third. A double-digit deficit proved to be too much to overcome without any scoring punch to bring them back into the game.

Minnesota deserves credit for their defense. A gritty team full of lanky defenders certainly made it difficult for anyone on the Cavs to get comfortable. Darius Garland tallied just 19 points and 4 assists on 8-21 shooting. Caris LeVert joined him with 16 points on 6-16 shooting. Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Big Picture

How much can you take away from a game where the Cavs are down three starters and another vital role player in Dean Wade? Tonight’s lowlights included another downer of a game from Garland and reinforced the team’s need for a dynamic offensive threat like Donovan Mitchell. Further than that, it’s hard to make any conclusions.

The only thing Cleveland knows for sure is the race for homecourt advantage is heating up. The Cavs are no longer focused on passing Milwaukee for second in the Eastern Conference — now they are hoping to avoid being lapped by New York or Orlando. The gap is narrowing quickly and the Cavs will lose the ability to control their fate if they can’t steer the ship back on course soon.