Evan Mobley listed as questionable against the Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Miami Heat, per the official NBA injury report. Mobley has missed several weeks since rolling his ankle March 5 against the Boston Celtics, though that Cavs inexplicably pulled out a win thanks to the heroics of Dean Wade.

The Cavs are enduring a tough stretch of basketball and are in danger of falling in the standings as the playoff race heats up. Since Mobley got injured, the Cavs are just 3-6 with losses to the woeful Brooklyn Nets and injured Atlanta Hawks. They also have scraped together some wins against good teams, but the injury bug has caught up to them. Getting Mobley back would improve the defense immensely, though the offense — a bigger problem — would still likely need a shot in the arm.

Mobley has had another positive season, with some meaningful steps forward on both sides of the ball. He remains an elite defender and has shown a greater willingness to shoot the ball from deep. The Cavs will need that for the stretch run and the playoffs. Cleveland embarks on a five-game West coast swing starting March 31 against the Denver Nuggets, with stops in Utah, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Following that road trip, the Cavs have just three games left — all at home. But their seeding will likely be determined by what they do on the West coast. Having a healthy Mobley would certainly be helpful.