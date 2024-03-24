Watching the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

STOCK DOWN

Can I say everything? The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t stand much of a chance. At least, not with the game they played.

They fell behind early and never dared to make it a contest. Miami threw numerous coverages at them all night with the Cavaliers drawing a blank on each one.

Miami began to crack things open behind a full-court press that disrupted everything for the Cavaliers. Breaking the press drained precious time off of the shot clock — and for a Cavs team that already struggles with time management in their half-court offense, this was a death sentence.

The Cavs' offensive process was putrid. Midway through the third quarter, their turnover total (14) nearly matched the amount of field goals (17) they had converted.

To make it worse, things didn’t look much better on the defensive end. Miami felt little resistance for most of the game. Open triples rained down and there was nothing the Cavaliers could do to keep themselves out of the blast radius.

Darius Garland continued to trudge through a muddy season. He scored just 9 points and dished 3 assists before unceremoniously being sent to the bench as the deficit swelled to 30+ points.

The lone bright spot might have been Evan Mobley’s return. He shined in small moments, such as a spinning dunk and three-pointer to open the game. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there.

This Cavaliers team is missing Donovan Mitchell sorely. Nothing we have seen suggests they can survive a playoff series without him. All we can hope is Mitchell gets healthy soon — or we’ll see more nights like tonight.