It turns out Donovan Mitchell was the reason the Cleveland Cavaliers were winning

There was nothing not to like about how the Cleveland Cavaliers were playing on Jan. 29.

They had just come off an impressive 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 28 points and dished out 12 assists in the win.

The national media was beginning to take a closer look at a Cavs team that had won 15 of their last 19. Mitchell, despite being amid the most impressive stretches of his career, wanted to make sure the attention went elsewhere.

“I feel like the easy thing to point to is, ‘Oh the Cavs are winning, it’s because Donovan,’ but that’s not the case,” Mitchell said. “That’s the easy thing for people to say who don’t watch us play.”

Nearly two months later, it’s safe to say Mitchell got this one wrong.

The Cavs haven’t been nearly the same team this season without Mitchell. They’re 10-12 in games he doesn’t play. The Cavs are being outscored by 2.5 points per 100 possessions when he isn’t on the floor. A team with that level of net rating would be around where the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets currently sit.

On the other end of the equation, the Cavs are 11.4 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the court. That differential is in the 96th percentile on the season. Cleveland has registered an impressive 8.9 net rating with Mitchell.

Cleveland’s play in March since his initial knee injury on Feb. 28 further illustrates how important he is. The Cavs are 5-8 since then while being 24th in point differential (-5.4). With how they looked in their disastrous loss to the Miami Heat, there’s no reason to believe things will magically get better until he returns.

The Cavaliers’ inability to get to and convert at the rim is the biggest difference between the team with and without Mitchell. The Cavs are converting 68.1% of their shots at the rim with Mitchell on (66th percentile) compared to just 62.1% without him (19th percentile).

The energy that allows Mitchell to get to the rim at such a high rate also helps them turn defense into baskets. They’re an elite transition team when Mitchell is on the floor as 17.2% (90th percentile) of their baskets come from there. Without him, they are hardly ever able to get into the open court as only 13.3% of their possessions come in transition (17th percentile). Part of this has to do with how many more steals they’re able to generate due to Mitchell’s activity on that end.

Getting to the rim and out in transition more seem like simple things. But these are the ways superstars can transform games. While we enjoy watching the best players in the league because they can do the miraculous, how they make the difficult look easy is what actually sets them apart.

Mitchell falls into that category. The Cavs generate so many more easy looks because of his relentless attack of the paint. That not being there in the two games he played in March after the knee injury is why he said he was probably going to shut it down again before the broken nose took the choice out of his hands.

Right now, the Cavaliers aren’t getting anything easy on the offensive end. Their wins have come from outlier outside shooting performances. When the outside shot isn’t falling, they can easily look like a lottery team.

Basketball isn’t an individual sport. Mitchell was correct when he constantly highlighted the contributions his teammates made during their impressive run from mid-December through the All-Star break. Instead, basketball is a sport about putting everyone in the right position to succeed and optimizing what they do best. Mitchell allows that to happen. Everyone else is in their correct role when he’s on the court.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said nearly as much after their loss Sunday evening in Miami.

“We’ve asked [the healthy players] to carry a burden,” Bickerstaff said. “Everyone has to do more because of all the injuries and things that we’re going through. I think it just caught up with us. I think mentally, physically, we’re worn.”

This team shouldn’t be as bad as they’ve been without Mitchell. Injuries and inconsistent play from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, when they are available, can be partially blamed for that. Neither has taken the steps forward many envisioned making Mitchell’s absence all the more impactful.

The Cavs need Mitchell so everyone can simply do less. He’s their only hope of putting this season that seems to be spinning out of control back onto the rails.