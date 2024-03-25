How the Miami Heat exposed a fatal flaw in the Cleveland Cavaliers

Being on the other end of an Erik Spoelstra masterclass is never a good feeling. While the Cleveland Cavaliers are far from the first team to be dismantled by Spo during his tenure with the Miami Heat — Sunday’s destruction exposed a handful of problems that run deeper for the Cavs than an opposing coach’s brilliance.

Two things stood out in Miami’s 121-84 route of the Cavaliers. From J.B. Bickerstaff’s limits as a coach to the flaws of the current rotation that has been decimated by injury. Spoelstra’s game plan highlighted each of these problems in a way that will be hard for Cleveland to ignore moving forward. Let’s break it down.

Miami’s Full Court Press

If you’ve ever seen a high school varsity game that turned ugly in a hurry — it’s probably because one team couldn’t break a press — and the other team knew it.

This disparity doesn’t occur often past the high school level. It certainly doesn’t happen in the NBA. But on Sunday, Miami wreaked havoc behind a full-court press.

Normally, a full-court press at this level of basketball would lead to a total defensive collapse with just a few timely passes from the offense. But the Heat managed to stifle Cleveland in the backcourt and then completely recover in the halfcourt to halt all momentum.

The Heat also played around with a ton of zone AND full court press, particularly after a FT



That press with Delon, Haywood, Caleb into a zone was nasty



It killed clock for the Cavs & then completely stalled the offense by not allowing any drives pic.twitter.com/zkBRrKoaOk — John Jablonka (@JohnJablonka_) March 25, 2024

Cleveland’s possessions felt more like prayers than competent attacks. From this point on, Miami’s defense was in the driver’s seat and dictated the entire flow of the offense.

Spo’s Zone Defense

To add to the embarrassment, Miami’s retreat from a full-court press into a zone defense continued to puzzle the Cavs. This was as empty of a possession as it gets — with the Cavs aimlessly probing until tossing up a last resort, one-legged floater that only Kyrie Irving practices.

Staying on this possession, watch the lack of direction across the board.

It starts with a dribble-handoff that leads nowhere. Upon catching the ball, Isaac Okoro passes it before Jarrett Allen even sets a ball screen. There is no further movement from the Cavs — with Caris LeVert dribbling seven seconds off of the clock before another attempt at offense finally begins. Okoro accepts a dribble handoff, only to immediately pick up his dribble. Now the grenade is tossed to Evan Mobley and it’s another stop for the Heat.

Coaching and Player Limitations

While you can nitpick one particular play from just about any game — this was not an outlier against Miami. In the clip below, Cleveland works their way through a press to be stifled again by the zone. The entirety of the clock is burned before Mobley bails them out with an impressive move to beat the buzzer.

Much of this can be accredited to coaching limitations. J.B. Bickerstaff has long been criticized for Cleveland’s stagnant offense and Sunday was an unfortunate display of his biggest flaws. The Cavs looked totally unprepared to face a full-court press or a zone defense. That is mostly an indictment on Bickerstaff.

However, Spoelstra was able to get away with this gamble because of Cleveland’s roster limitations.

This is an instance (below) where Cleveland breaks the press and puts Miami on the ropes. Sam Merrill catches the ball with only one defender protecting the paint against him and Jarrett Allen. But Sam is not a rim threat or a lob passer — so the advantage is squandered and the ball is reset.

Another example is below, with Darius Garland passing ahead for another advantage. But Okoro is unable to take a motion three-pointer, and the ball is uselessly passed around the perimeter before Georges Niang jacks up a shot to break the monotony.

The Cavaliers have sorely missed Donovan Mitchell’s rim pressure in recent games. Again referring to the above clip, no one poses a genuine threat to collapse the defense and get to the hoop. This makes sitting in a zone far too easy for Miami.

Garland, in particular, has been unable to give the Cavaliers a fighting chance in some of these games. In Mitchell’s absence, the team is reliant on Garland to perform some magic. But his offensive production hasn’t been enough and his inability to get to the rim since returning from a fractured jaw has been game-breaking. Garland has scored above 15 points just twice since Mitchell’s latest injury, five games ago.

Spoelstra’s defensive game plan highlighted two concerns that every Cavs fan should have. Is J.B. Bickerstaff capable of coaching them when the lights are brightest? And is this team even good enough for it to matter if Donovan Mitchell isn’t there to save them? Your best player will always cover up your flaws — but perhaps Mitchell has been compensating for Cleveland more than we realized.