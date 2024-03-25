Watch the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

STOCK UP

Team morale was on the line tonight. The only thing that would have felt worse than the Cleveland Cavaliers’ recent loss in Miami would have been a loss to the lottery-bound Charlotte Hornets.

Fortunately, for the sanity of everyone, Cleveland took care of business on their home floor. It was a rocky start but once the shots started falling, it was smooth sailing. The Cavs led handily for most of the second half and put it away long before the final buzzer.

Jarrett Allen led the charge in a performance that surprised no one. Allen recorded his 36th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, providing the steady paint presence this team has relied on all season long.

Enough can’t be said about Allen’s consistency this season. He has been the anchor that has held them sturdy even when things looked dire. Tonight was no different and his stock is running out of room to go up.

Darius Garland managed to restore some faith. He didn’t play off the charts by any means but his first double-double since March. 13 was well-needed. Garland finished with 15 points and 10 assists, serving as the floor general we all know and love.

Ball movement was key to their success. The Cavs dished out a season-high 41 assists tonight, 16 more assists than their average of 25.3 over their last three games.

Georges Niang was responsible for completing a handful of those assists. Niang put up 17 points on 6-11 shooting, at one point drilling five consecutive field goals to help build the Cavaliers’ lead.

Niang has not always been the most beloved member of the Cavaliers but tonight he drew no ire. It was a bang, bang performance as the G-Wagon ended the game with a team-high +19 in 25 minutes off the bench.