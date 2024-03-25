Marcus Morris is willing to “lay somebody out every game” for Cleveland Cavaliers if needed

It hasn’t taken long for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris to earn the respect of his teammates even though he’s still on his initial 10-day contract.

“He’s only been here a couple of games, but the impact that he’s had on this team in terms of just how much we follow him, how much we listen to him, and how much he gets us going [is meaningful],” Jarrett Allen said. “We respect him in every single way.”

Morris seemed to have earned more respect. He was kicked out of Monday’s win against the Charlotte Hornets after throwing an elbow into Nick Richards’s neck in the second quarter.

“Marcus, has a little old school mentality, [that] impacted the game and his teammates responded,” J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Those types of players who understand the game at that level, understand how to impact the game in different ways and what can trigger an eruption. I think that play did that for us.”

Morris seems to understand what he’s been asked to do.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt him,” Morris said. “I was just being physical. The last couple games I laid a couple players out and it just didn’t go the same way. I’m just trying to set the tone man. You rolling down the paint, catching lobs, we’re trying to stop that s---.”

“He wanted to make sure that people know it’s not going to be easy rolling into the paint,” Allen said. “That nothing’s going to be free and we responded to that. Just going forward we need that enforcer-type guy.”

Morris was brought in to bring an edge to this team they didn’t previously possess. He’s holding up that end of the bargain.

“I just wanted to toughen us up,” Morris said. “Listen, this is what is going to be expected of us moving forward. Not just for today, but you know, what I’m saying, like start to set the precedent. We’re going to the playoffs. And we’re not just about to have anybody come in doing what they want to do. That was my point. It was just a message.”

Morris didn’t want to get to get ejected, but that sometimes comes with the territory.

“I never really wanted to get ejected from a game, but I’m just happy we responded well,” Morris said.

To say the Cavs responded well would be an understatement. Cleveland outscored Charlotte by 21 for the remainder of the game.

“I feel like everyone shifted after that play,” Evan Mobley said. “I know he wanted to still be out and play with us and all that, but I felt it shifted everyone’s energy. After that, everyone brought real energy to the game. And we just kind of flowed after that.”

“We wanted to play and not let him down,” Allen said.

The Cavaliers were out-muscled in the playoffs last season. Adding Morris might not change that, but he’s doing everything he can in the meantime to prepare them so that doesn’t happen again.

“Going forward, each of these games got to be treated like the playoffs,” Morris said. “If I got to lay somebody out every game and we respond like that, so be it.”