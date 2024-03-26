Cleveland Cavaliers reveal renderings for a new downtown practice facility

The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their plans for a new downtown practice facility called the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center. This is set to be built on the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland.

The building will be 210,000 square feet. At that size, it would immediately become one of the largest training facilities in the world. This is expected to be privately funded by Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Clinic.

The #Cavs, in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic and Bedrock, have unveiled renderings of their new downtown practice facility, which will sit along the Cuyahoga River.



Groundbreaking for the more than 210,000 square feet facility is slated to begin at the end of 2024. pic.twitter.com/l25owLXnJG — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) March 26, 2024

This will be a part of the city’s $3.5 billion Cuyahoga Riverfront transformation plan that was announced last September. This is part of Bedrock MDA’s plan to make Cleveland a 15-minute downtown according to Mayer Justin M. Bibb and expand downtown to the waterfront.

The Cavs’ current practice facility is in Independence. The goal is to move that much closer to where the arena is downtown while providing what they’re calling a state-of-the-art practice facility that they believe will be game-changing.

The new center is also to provide comprehensive medical care for athletes in the general public and members of the organization as a whole.

Groundbreaking for this site is expected to begin by the end of this year. The hope is that the facility will open by 2027 if not sooner.