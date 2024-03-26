Cleveland Cavaliers news: Max Strus listed as questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Max Strus has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade remain out.



Pete Nance, Isaiah Mobley and Ty Jerome are also unavailable. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) March 26, 2024

Strus has missed 12 straight games with a knee injury. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday’s game that Strus has been “heading in the right direction” for his recovery and provided an update on the rest of the injured Cavaliers.

“I believe they will all be back in time to play some games (before the playoffs),” Bickerstaff said. “We got some tough road games coming up and I think there’ll be great tests for us and just great opportunities for our guys to be back on the floor and get that kind of feeling playing in an adverse environment.”

The Cavaliers have missed Mitchell, Wade and Strus throughout this recent stretch. Strus, in particular, serves as a connective piece they haven’t been able to replace in his absence. The value a role player such as Strus brings is often overlooked until you need it.

Strus is the ideal wing to complete Cleveland’s starting five. He can pass, dribble or shoot — a triple threat that is needed for success in today’s NBA. Toss in some serviceable defense and Strus is a massively impactful player.

On the season, Strus is averaging 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. All career-highs. He’s also knocking down 34% of his three-point attempts, which is slightly lower than you’d like. But his ability to space the floor is higher than his efficiency suggests. Strus has nailed the 15th most catch-and-shoot three-pointers this season.

The Cavs are just 5-7 since Max moved to the sidelines. While the rest of Cleveland’s injuries haven’t helped, the team will be relieved to get one of their most important pieces back soon.