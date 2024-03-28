 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers to sign Marcus Morris Sr. for the rest of the season

The journeyman wing’s 10-day contract with the Cavs expired, but he will remain in Cleveland for the playoffs.

By Mike Anguilano
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly sign forward Marcus Morris for the rest of the season per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. Morris signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 18th and immediately saw rotation minutes for Cleveland’s injury-depleted roster.

The 34-year-old Morris has now been with eight NBA franchises, previously appearing in 37 games for the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Cavs. In five games with Cleveland this season, Morris is averaging 7.8 points and three rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. Though a small sample size. Those are not insignificant numbers, though it is yet to be determined what his role will be once Dean Wade returns from injury. Regardless of whether he sees the court or not, Morris provides a veteran leadership that should be valuable for the playoffs.

