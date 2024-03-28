Inside another Cleveland Cavaliers closing time collapse

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t always looked their best in winning time this season. Some of their biggest offensive flaws come to light in the closing minutes of games. In Charlotte, the headaches happened all over again.

With 3 minutes remaining, the Cavaliers led 111-107. A hectic, back-and-forth affair appeared to be turning in Cleveland’s favor. At least, until the Hornets rattled off 11 straight points and held the Cavs scoreless for the final three minutes.

It starts with a miss from Caris LeVert.

On first look, a shot attempt from six feet out seems good. But watch how the play develops. LeVert wisely rejects a screen and puts Charlotte’s defense into a pickle. Brandon Miller must now step up to the nail to stop a drive. This leaves Sam Merrill, who drilled five three-pointers earlier in the game, with enough daylight to catch and shoot.

The Merrill shot attempt never materializes, though. Neither does a pass to Darius Garland who’s open in the corner. Instead, LeVert puts his head down and gets into the teeth of the defense for a shot of moderate quality. All things considered, it was one of the best looks Cleveland generated during the final minutes but it could have been much better.

The Cavs are looking to work the two-man game with Allen and Garland on their next possession after Charlotte ties it up.

They clear out the strongside corner (sending Mobley and Merrill to the other side for maximum spacing). The first screen is a dud so they re-screen, and credit to Charlotte for properly defending this action. Garland is unable to properly turn the corner and while the play wasn’t developing into an ideal situation — a rolled ankle causes Garland to turn it over.

The above possession wasn’t great but it’s one you expect in a hard-fought game.

The Cavs have surrendered the lead by the time they get the ball again. It’s time for them to execute or the game is over. They have lost the lead and time is their enemy. What do they decide to run?

Well, it’s unclear.

This play looks like it’s set up for LeVert to set a step-up screen for Garland or cut across to the other wing. Instead, he darts back to the wing and Garland obliges him with the ball. Allen, who looked ready to set a stagger screen for Garland — is now turning to screen for LeVert. Only, LeVert is on the go before Allen can even get set.

LeVert is now operating a two-man game with Allen while Mobley in the strongside corner crowding the lane. Is this the play J.B. Bickerstaff drew up? I can’t speak for Bickerstaff but it feels more likely that LeVert is freelancing at this point and the results are less than ideal. There’s no lane to drive — but LeVert drives anyway and it’s a turnover heading the other way.

The Cavs end up sending Grant Williams to the free-throw line. Williams has yet to “make both of ‘em” against Cleveland but he did manage to split the pair this time and extend the lead to three points.

The next possession begins with a ghost screen from Max Strus to get the defense in motion — and when Allen steps up to screen, Williams is deep enough in drop coverage for Garland to read a newspaper before taking the pull-up. Only, he doesn’t take the shot.

The Cavs reset and run the same action on the other side of the floor. Again, they register an open look for Garland... but the shot still doesn’t go up. The ball winds up in Mobley’s hands — who manages to draw a double-team and hit Allen with a strong pass to generate free throws.

Allen missed both of ‘em.

On the above play, Garland opts out of two clean looks to tie the game. While DG shot just 3-10 from deep in this game, these are the moments that are begging for him to be confident. I’d much rather see Garland attempt and miss this shot than defer to his teammates.

Nonetheless, the Cavs sent Charlotte to the free throw line one more time with a tough luck foul. Williams once again splits the pair, leaving the window open for a Cleveland comeback.

Inbounding the ball with a four-point deficit, LeVert inexplicably doesn’t pass the ball to Garland as he breaks free in the corner. Instead, LeVert borders on a five-second violation and breaks the play before it even begins. The Cavs are scrambling — and it’s an awkward travel that puts the nail in the coffin for Cleveland.

Games like this make it hard to tell what’s going wrong for the Cavs. Is it poor coaching? Or is it lackluster execution from the players? Possibly both.

Regardless, their late-game process shouldn’t feel this aggravating. Other teams have a clear sense of what works for them at the end of games. Up to this point, Cleveland has yet to discover their bread-and-butter in the clutch.