Cleveland Cavaliers news: J.B. Bickerstaff doesn’t know when Dean Wade will return

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been getting more healthy lately. As of now, it doesn’t seem like Dean Wade is going to be continuing that trend.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked before Friday’s game when he expects Wade back. He “couldn’t give an honest answer” about when that could be.

Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers was the 11th straight game he’s missed. Wade hasn’t played since March 8 in the overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first three games he missed for personal reasons. The ensuing seven have all been for what has been described as a right knee sprain.

Bickerstaff described this injury as having come from continual wear and tear.

“He’s day-to-day right now,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s something that he’ was dealing with and he continued to play through it. It just got to a point where he couldn’t play through it anymore. They’ve tried different things medically and we’re just trying to see how he progresses.”

Power forward is the Cavaliers’ thinnest position. The addition of Marcus Morris helps, but he’s not at the point in his career when he can reasonably relied on for rotation minutes. This leaves Georges Niang and possibly Max Strus, if Bickerstaff decides to go small, as the only power forwards in the rotation behind Mobley.

Wade is averaging 5.2 points on .433/.371/.714 shooting splits with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 54 appearances.