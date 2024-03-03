Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert out for Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert on Sunday. It’s the second straight game both players will miss due to injuries.

Isaac Okoro slots back into the starting lineup — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) March 3, 2024

Mitchell is out due to left knee soreness, while LeVert is out due to a sprained elbow injury he suffered in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Chicago Bulls earlier this week. In Mitchell’s place, Isaac Okoro will start for the Cavs.

From a “this game is important to watch” perspective, no Mitchell and no LeVert is frustrating. Mitchell is the Cavs’ best player, their engine on offense. Seeing him play head-to-head vs. Jalen Brunson and maybe exercise some playoff demons would have been worth watching. No LeVert adds to that becaise it means not seeing the Cavs at full strength.

New York is banged up too. The Knicks are without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson — three keys pieces that will be in their playoff rotation in the spring. So what could have been a highly competitive regular season match-up is now lesser. Injury happen and have to be accepted. but what’s fun about that?