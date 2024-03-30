Evan Mobley is embracing the three-pointer

Evan Mobley saved the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

His three from the corner with 28 seconds left flipped a one-point deficit into a two-point lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. It proved to be the deciding basket in a much-needed win for a team that hasn’t had much go its way the last month.

They simply don’t win without him calmly stepping up and taking that shot.

“He’s just not scared,” head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. “He’s been working his tail off on his threes. He had an opportunity and the courage to knock it down.”

Taking more threes requires you to have the belief to take them when the opportunity presents itself and to deliberately put yourself in a position where you generate those shots. A shot like this helps with the former.

“[My confidence] is definitely very high,” Mobley said, “especially after making a big one like that in that type of situation.”

Putting yourself in the position to generate those looks is something the Mobley family is trying to figure out. His older brother Isaiah is on a similar shooting journey

“In the G League, I’ve always felt dominant at being able to get to the basket and finish at a high level,” Isaiah Mobley said Wednesday after a Cleveland Charge win. “But you’re playing for something bigger instead of just putting my head down and getting in [the paint]. I’m working on stuff that’s going to translate for the Cavs and the leagues as a whole.””

His younger brother echoed a similar sentiment when asked about needing to change where you are on the floor to generate threes after Friday’s win.

“I feel like my game naturally is definitely [being a] downhill player and driving the ball,” Evan Mobley said. “I feel like what’s best for the team and how the league is today, there’s a lot more corner threes being shot and stuff like that. I gotta be comfortable with both. Having them both in my game makes me more of a threat where I can shoot it or pump fake and go by.”

The modern game requires power forwards to shoot threes. It isn’t a luxury to have a stretch four anymore. It’s a necessity. The opportunities to go to the corner and take threes as Mobley did in the clutch are there for a team with guards like Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. He just needs to adjust his game and be in those positions.

“I feel like that’s natural NBA spacing,” Evan Mobley said. “I feel like I’ve figured that out since my first year. Definitely with my development of the three, I’m staying out there a little more. Staying in the corner and trying to stretch the defense out. But that’s just NBA spacing. You just learn that from just playing the game.”

The volume still isn’t nearly as high as it needs to be for him to be a long-term four. Since Mobley returned from his knee injury in late January, he’s taking just 1.6 per game and is knocking them down at a 42.4% clip. There’s still a drastic need for more attempts, even if his percentage drops. However, that doesn’t discount the meaningful steps forward he’s made in the last few months.

“I’m just gonna keep shooting them like that,” Evan Mobley said. “I just gotta trust my process. Just all the work that I put in every single night and keep continuing to put that work in and keep growing my game and expand it as much as I can. I feel like that’s just gonna help the team and help me as well.