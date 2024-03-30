Cleveland Cavaliers news: Donovan Mitchell says it’s still “too early” to discuss contract extension

Cleveland Cavaliers’ star Donovan Mitchell was not ready to give further insight into his potential contract extension after Friday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I said it before but it’s too early,” Mitchell said. “I’ll handle that when it comes to. I understand you gotta ask that question but I’m gonna give you the same answer”

Earlier in the week, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said he believes Mitchell loves the situation in Cleveland and will eventually sign an extension. Gilbert’s comments came just days after a report from Grant Afseth that there is growing sentiment across the NBA that Mitchell will remain in Cleveland.

Mitchell, however, has consistently chosen not to comment on the matter. From his media day appearance to the present day. The conversation is always redirected to the current season, where Mitchell says his entire focus is on.

“I got a lot of things to focus on outside of that right now,” said Mithcell. “We’re going out there trying to find ways to win a championship.”

The Cavaliers are 45-29 on the season with just an 11-13 record when Mitchell doesn’t play. This team is a borderline contender with Mitchell in the lineup. But without him, things have been dire.

Naturally, this correlation between the Cavs’ success and Mitchell’s availability is something that will continue to make his future with the franchise a pressing matter. Losing Mitchell would mean a soft or even hard reset for this squad. As it stands, their path to a championship rides on his shoulders.

Whether or not the Cavs’ core of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen can elevate their games to match Mitchell’s urgency is yet to be seen. It feels safe to assume that Mitchell’s potential contract extension will be influenced by those results. Placing an even heavier weight on the upcoming postseason for Cleveland.