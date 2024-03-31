What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets

After a spirited home win, the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-29) will head to Denver to take on the Nuggets (51-23) as game one of a West coast swing to round out the regular season. The Cavs haven’t played Denver since Nov. 19, another spirited win for Cleveland despite numerous injuries.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets Where: Ball Arena - Denver, Colorado When: 4:3 0 p.m. EST Line: DEN -4.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Mac Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Caris LeVert (wrist, PROBABLE), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Isaac Okoro (toe, QUESTIONABLE), Pete Nance (G League, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Dean Wade (knee, OUT), Craig Porter Jr. (illness, DOUBTFUL), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT) Nuggets Expected Starting Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic Nuggets Injury Report: Vlatako Cancar (knee, OUT), Jamal Murray (knee, QUESTIONABLE), Nikola Jokic (hip, wrist, PROBABLE), Zeke Nnaji (adductor, OUT)

What to watch for: building momentum

The Cavs have had a knack for having massive basketball hangovers following emotional wins. Here are a few examples. The game after Dean Wade single handily out-scored the Boston Celtics, the Cavs were dead on arrival against the Atlanta Hawks. The very next game, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, followed by…a terrible loss at home to the bad Brooklyn Nets. A few days later they thrashed the New Orleans Pelicans on the roads and then immediately got dismantled by the Houston Rockets. There is very little winning consistency for the Cavs, as of late.

Now that the starting lineup is back and healthy, it’s imperative the Cavs gain some level of consistency before the playoffs. They’ll get some good tests coming up, obviously including this game against the Nuggets. The atmosphere will be that of a playoff setting, even more so because the teams are jockeying for position and matchups.

The Cavs regained control of the three seed in the East, and getting Donovan Mitchell back couldn’t have come at a better time. Cleveland’s starting lineup is 16-7 this season, so it’s clear that they have the juice to make some waves in the playoffs. At the same time, it’s also disappointing that the starters have played just 23 games together by Easter Sunday. But they’re healthy now, and have to build some momentum heading into the postseason.

One stat to watch for: Jokic’s impact

With Nikola Jokic likely playing Sunday, the Cavs’ bigs will have their hands full in the paint. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen don’t have a great history of facing top-tier bigs like Jokic, but a sure fire way of slowing down Denver would be to limit their star center’s impact.

The Sixers, without Joel Embiid, gobbled up 16 offensive rebounds Friday night in Cleveland. The heavily-undermanned Charlotte Hornets won the rebounding battle against the Cavs one game earlier. Miami and Bam Adebayo smashed them on the glass as well in a 37-point Cavalier demolition. The last time the Cavs played Denver, Cleveland won the rebounding battle by 14. That was early in the season, but teams are playing in that extra gear to prepare for the postseason. If the Cavs they allow the Nuggets to bully them on the glass early, it’ll be a long night.

Jokic does much more than rebounding, obviously. His ability to bend offenses with his passing is game breaking. He has excellent footwork in the post. He can shoot from deep. The last time the Cavs played Denver, they limited Jokic’s impact by forcing him to give up the ball. Jamal Murray didn’t play in that game, and he’s injured right now as well, but the ancillary Nuggets couldn’t do enough to keep up with the Cavs. It’s worth watching to see what formula the Cavs go with tonight as well.