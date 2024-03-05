What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Fresh off a discouraging home loss to the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-21) will have to pull themselves together for an even more difficult test against the Boston Celtics (48-12). The NBA-best Celtics are coming off a 52-point demolition of the Golden State Warriors, a game that was 82-38 at halftime. The Cavs scored 98 points in four quarters against the heavily-undermanned Knicks.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland OH When: 7:30 p.m. Line: BOS -8.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (knee, OUT), Max Strus (knee, OUT), Isaac Okoro (elbow, QUESTIONABLE), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Caris LeVert (elbow, QUESTIONABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT) Expected Celtics Starting Linup: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Al Horford Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown (knee, QUESTIONABLE), Kristaps Porzningis (quad, QUESTIONABLE), JD Davison (G League, OUT), Drew Peterson (G League, OUT), Neemias Queta (knee, OUT), Jordan Walsh (G League, OUT)

What to watch for: it's Darius Garland’s time

It has been a very frustrating season for Darius Garland. Between his injuries and lack of aggressiveness on offense, the Cavs certainly have not seen their ideal starting lineup firing on all cylinders. That gets even more challenging now with Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus out for this game, but potentially for the next several as well. That means it's time for Garland to show what he's got.

Once upon a time, the core of Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen were leading the up-and-coming Cavs. That feels like an eternity ago now, but Garland was the catalyst for that 2021-22 team, making the All-Star team. Garland looked just as good last season next to Mitchell, but the same cannot be said this time around. If the Cavs want any shot at beating Boston, Garland is going to have to dig back into that bag and be the tip of the spear. But what does that look like?

In 21-22, Garland had a usage rate in the same tier as Steph Curry and Damian Lillard and an assist rate in the James Harden range per Cleaning the Glass. Those numbers are no longer in that stratosphere while his turnover rate is the highest it's been since his rookie season. Garland has to be the maestro of the offensive, finding open passing lanes and taking what the defense gives him. There can be no hesitation in pull-up threes when there is a shred of daylight. He has to drive to the rim with authority and finesse. Above all, he needs to be the leader on the floor like how the Cavs envisioned even before they traded for Mitchell.

One stat to watch for: slow it all down

Back in December, the injured Cavs beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets at home. In that game, they didn't have Mitchell, Okoro, or Caris LeVert. Denver was without Jamal Murray, while the Celtics may not have Jaylen Brown or Kristaps Porzingis tonight. There are some parallels, but the Cavs ground the Nuggets down inside by winning the rebounding battle and taking efficient shots. Craig Porter Jr. had 21 points off the bench and Garland led the way with 26 points of his own (while only six of those came from deep). Garland got to his spots from the mid-range and at the rim and led the team with six assists.

But in that game against the Nuggets, Jarrett Allen was a world-beater. He was a game-high +42 in 29 minutes and had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Allen “held” Jokic to just a double-double (no small feat) and was the anchor on defense. Against an aging Al Horford and a hobbled Porzingis (if he plays), Allen needs to be that dominant force on the interior again. He has still been playing fine, but not in the game-breaking way that he was while Garland and Mobley were out. The Cavs need a game-breaking performance.

Speaking of Mobley, he will need to continue operating as a playmaker to connect the Cavs’ offense. The 22-year-old has six or more assists in three of his last four games and has scored 21 or more points in three of his last five. His growth on the offensive end will be imperative for not only tonight’s game but the ceiling of the team this season as well.