Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers rally, beat Boston Celtics 105-104

This game had all the makings of an ugly loss. But the Cleveland Cavaliers just wouldn’t let it happen. Let’s recap.

Nightly Notables

I mean, could it be anyone else?

Dean Wade went inferno in the fourth quarter, burying threes and clamping down defensively to erase a 21-point deficit. Wade alone outscored the Celtics 20-17 in the quarter. It was a clutch performance good enough to get even Travis Kelce on his feet.

The Cavs cut it to 3 and the Kelce boys are LOVIN’ it! pic.twitter.com/kf0mTsJLFC — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) March 6, 2024

Wade led the team in scoring with 23 points on 6-9 three-point shooting. Jarrett Allen was huge, as well, recording 21 points and 12 rebounds to help anchor Cleveland’s defense down the stretch.

Isaac Okoro poured in another big night from behind the arch, knocking down 4-8 attempts. His 16 points and timely defense were crucial to this victory. While Darius Garland made some key mistakes in the fourth quarter and shot just 6-20, his 11 assists kept the Cavaliers afloat throughout the game.

Well, that happened...

Wade might have led the comeback charge through his three-point shooting — but it was a putback slam that put the Cavs in front for good.

Cavs points, final 6 minutes:



Wade 2PT

Wade FT

Wade 3PT

Wade 3PT

Allen FTs

Niang 3 (Wade AST)

Wade 3PT

Garland FT

Wade putback dunk



Dean Wade outscored the Celtics 20-17 in the 4th quarter.pic.twitter.com/zhOZm5J8Yg — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 6, 2024

Big Picture

The Cavaliers’ vibes have not been great in recent games. A beatdown tonight would have felt par for the course. Yet, if we are going to drill the Cavs for appearing soft in some matchups then we also have to give them credit when they fight tooth and nail for a win.

Tomorrow, they take on the Atlanta Hawks before a showdown with a rolling Minnesota Timberwolves team. All the while, they will remain without Donovan Mitchell and await an update on Evan Mobley’s ankle sprain, which he suffered in the third quarter tonight.