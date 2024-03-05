Watching the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Stock Up

Dean Wade demands your respect and minutes

What more does Dean Wade need to do to garner the attention of this coaching staff?

Not only has he been one of the plus or minus leaders throughout the season, but more often than not he is providing constant effort even with a shot that goes through dark stretches.

Tonight against Boston, though, was Wade’s moment in the national spotlight and I think it is safe to say he has made his case to play more minutes. Wade in the fourth quarter scored 20 points, contributing in a major way to allow the Cavaliers to claw back into the game late on a 33-11 run where he was outscoring the Celtics by himself.

A game like this shows how Wade can not only be utilized for the rest of the regular season, but also a blueprint of how he can affect games in the postseason. Hopefully, this performance sent enough of a message that we see more of Wade down the stretch despite the Mobley injury.

NBA officiating making good calls

When a whistle is called with .7 seconds, the natural assumption is that the officiating is going to side with the original call, luckily for the Cavaliers that was not the case against Boston. Feel like for all the negative attention the referees get on a nightly basis, one has to give them their due when they make the right call. Good on you refs, you got a big call right.

Holding

Darius Garland struggling as the main focal point of the Cavaliers’ offense

With Donovan Mitchell being out for the next few games at the minimum, Darius Garland is where the spotlight turns to when moments look their bleakest. The only issue with this is that Garland is still trying to find himself and reintegrate himself within the new style of the Cavaliers offense. Garland since returning from the injury feels like the only way that he can generate any looks is when he pulls up from the perimeter.

While this is to be expected from a player who historically has struggled near the rim in his career, he was playing a career-best around the rim. Unfortunately, it appears that Garland having to be away from the game for around a month has left him physically at a serious disadvantage.

Garland’s performance against Boston perfectly encapsulated where he is as a player right now. Garland shot 3-8 from three, otherwise, he shot 3-12 from the field. At times with Garland he seems uncomfortable within the offense, it appears he fades throughout major stretches even quarters of a game. The Cavaliers now without Mobley along with Mitchell only means the burden on Garland’s shoulders will continue to grow. Now is the time for Garland to find the confidence