It’s time for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade to believe in himself

There’s been two constants with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade these past three seasons. No. 1: The team plays better defense when he’s on the court. No. 2: Hneeds to just shoot more freely.

For whatever reason, Wade has had a hard time embracing the latter no matter how often his teammates have previously told him he needs to.

“He’s a different dude,” ” Donovan Mitchell said after a win in January. “You know, I scream at him to shoot the ball. The best part about it is he doesn’t take offense to it, he doesn’t get in his feelings. He loves that support. But when I pass it or anyone passes it to him and he shot fakes I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re one of the best shooters on the team. Let it fly.’”

Shooting is so important for Wade because of what he can supply defensively. This shows up in his impact stats from the past three seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, Cleveland’s defense was 5.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on (89th percentile) while registering a 105.8 defensive rating (93rd percentile). Last season, their rating dropped by 6.4 points with Wade (93rd percentile) while posting a 106 defensive rating (99th percentile). This season, the defense is 8 points better (95th percentile) with a 106.3 defensive rating (97th percentile) with Wade on the court.

Wade’s defense doesn’t immediately jump off the screen. He doesn’t have impressive defensive counting stats. Instead, Wade makes up for that by being versatile, having good body control, and by being a step ahead in the rotation.

He does this by being decisive in his decisions, which is ironically something he struggles with offensively. Wade’s defensive instincts are usually correct which allows him to make an impact outside of making splashy plays. That was on display in the comeback over the Boston Celtics.

Here, Wade decisively chose the exact moment to leave Al Horford and help on Payton Pritchard’s drive. He did this while staying in the passing lane resulting in a tipped pass and steal.

Wade is good at taking away multiple things in a short burst. The Horford screen forced Caris LeVert into a mismatch. Jrue Holiday wants to get the ball to Horford quickly, but Wade quickly jumps to take the pass away. Holiday then settles for a three that Wade is still able to contest.

Small things like Wade digging down here on this Jayson Tatum drive against Sam Merrill saved a basket. The quick step in forced Tatum to spin back into the help defense which forced the kick out. Wade then comes up to grab the contested board.

Even at 6’9”, Wade can still get good contests on larger players in the post due to his lower body strength. This allows him to keep his balance and stay connected to the offensive player when their shot goes up. It’s something we’ve seen all season.

These are just some of the ways Wade continually helps out on that end which has led to his tremendous impact for three years in a row.

“He guards his man,” J.B. Bickerstaff said after Tuesday’s win. “He guards multiple positions. He knows how to keep them in front of him. We challenged him to pick up the five tonight, which isn’t a position we’ve had him at a lot. But he battled. He was physical. He was tough.”

However, the Cavs aren’t exactly in need of a more capable defender with their bigs. They need more shooting. It’s the reason Bickerstaff has been so stubborn about keeping Georges Niang in the rotation over Wade — Niang is eager to shoot and Wade is not.

Even during Tuesday’s comeback, it appeared from inside the arena that Bickerstaff was planning on taking Wade out around the five-minute mark. Only he couldn’t because Wade was sent to the free-throw line. Hitting two more threes before the next stoppage changed Bickerstaff’s mind.

This has been a constant point of contention for Wade. Over the last three seasons, he’s been one of the lowest-usage players in the league. His usage rate, which simply measures how often a player ends a possession with a shot, shooting foul, assist, or turnover, is consistently around 10%. That’s in fifth percentile or lower. You simply can’t play someone who disappears to that level offensively. This reluctance to shoot is one of the reasons why the offense has consistently performed better with Wade off the floor.

On Tuesday he showed for maybe the first time in his professional career that he does have confidence in himself when his shot is falling.

“That whole time running down the floor I was like, ‘if [Darius Garland] flips this back to me no matter where I’m at on this court it’s going up,” Wade said.

Now the challenge is finding that confidence when he isn’t on a heater like that. Whether he does, will determine if he can find a more permanent spot in the rotation to display his incredible defensive versatility. Wade will have some more time to do so as it’s expected Evan Mobley will miss extended time with an ankle injury.

Wade’s teammates have always had confidence in him. Now it’s whether Wade can continually find that confidence in himself.

“I went to halftime and my teammates and the coaching staff was like, ‘You shoot 100 times in a row’,” Wade said. “‘I don’t care if you miss all 100. You’re gonna shoot this every single time.’ Them having that confidence in me really motivated me and gave myself confidence.”