What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

Less than 24 hours ago, on the back of Dean Wade, the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-21) completed a 22-point comeback victory against the mighty Boston Celtics. The Cavs have a quick turnaround as they head to Atlanta to play the Hawks (27-34), who also played and won last night in New York.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks When: 7:30 pm EST Where State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Georgia Line: ATL-2.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (knee, OUT), Evan Mobley (ankle, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Max Strus (knee, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT) Expected Hawks Starting Lineup: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela Hawks Injury Report: Trae Young (hand, OUT)

What to watch for: moving forwards

In case you were living under a rock, Dean Wade scored 20 points in the fourth quarter last night - out-scoring the entire Celtics team in the process. He was incredible and put the team on his back, bailing out an otherwise lackluster performance from the Cavs. That is the kind of performance that the Cavs have been waiting for from Wade, who has also been one of the best defenders in the league all season long. His ability to stretch the floor, and not hesitate when getting the ball in his hands, is necessary for the Cavs with so many of their regular shooters injured.

Given that Evan Mobley was on crutches and his ankle looked like a golf ball after last night, it's safe to say he will probably not be playing tonight. That likely gives Wade a start tonight, and potentially for the next few games.

It also shouldn't be lost that Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang played well last night, too. Okoro had 16 points, shot 4/8 from deep, and had a steal and two blocks while playing tight defense. Okoro has scored in double digits in four straight games and has hit at least two three-pointers in his last five games. Niang has perhaps received the most ire from Cavs fans over the last several weeks, as without his shot-making he is mostly useless on the court, but he played well against the Celtics. He went 3⁄ 4 beyond the arc and played tight defense in the closing minutes on Kristaps Porzingis. His veteran presence was felt.

One stat to watch for: rebounding

The Hawks are 6th in the NBA in rebounds per game and first in offensive rebounds per game, spearheaded by Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson. Saddiq Bey is good on the glass as well, and Dejounte Murray is a good rebounder relative to his position. Atlanta out-rebounded the notoriously tough New York Knicks last night 51-40, with Johnson, Bey, Capela, and Murray getting nine rebounds each.

The Cavs will be without Mobley, Max Strus (another decent rebounder), Donovan Mitchell (5.4 rebounds per game), and Tristan Thompson. Jarrett Allen should still be able to get boards, but everywhere else is a little thin. Wade and Okoro will need to be active on the glass and there could even be some Damien Jones (gulp) minutes if Allen gets into foul trouble or needs a rest.