Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley likely to miss extended time with ankle injury

Evan Mobley is headed back to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ injured list and it sounds like it’s going to be a longer time.

As first reported by The Athletic, Mobley’s is expected to be “out for a while” after suffering an ankle sprain Tuesday in the Cavaliers’ comeback win over the Boston Celtics. Mobley suffered the ankle injury with 5:29 to go in the third quarter after dunking. Cavs guard Sam Merrill committed to get a foul to allow Mobley leaving the floor and he later was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

Mobley already time this year, as he was out from mid-December until late January after undergoing minor knee surgery. In his third. year, Mobley has played in 38 games with averages of 15.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

This injury adds to an already odd season for Mobley. He’s never quite felt in a rhythm due to his injuries and hasn’t felt like he’s raised his level in a significant way this year. There have been some flashes — notably with his three-point shooting once he came back from knee surgery — but it hasn’t come fully together for him this season.

Mobley joins Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus on the sidelines, putting three-fifths of Clevleand’s starting five on the sidelines with injuries. Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert are also dealing with injuries currently.