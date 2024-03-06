Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers can’t complete comeback, lose to Atlanta Hawks 112-101

Nightly Notables

Jarrett Allen had himself quite the night without his normal frontcourt mate. Against the Hawks, Allen was a force on the boards hauling in 19 boards and asserting himself on the offensive end as well.

Allen was flashing off the roll and dominating the paint against the Hawks bigs and whoever was matched with him off the pick. Allen scored an efficient 7-11 from the field and led the Cavaliers in free throw attempts going 4-5 from the line.

With Evan Mobley out for the foreseeable future, Allen will have to play at the level we saw tonight to when Mobley was out late in 2023. Allen is an All-Sar level player, but seeing him immediately step back into his role we saw is always a welcoming sight and speaks to the talent Allen brings to the floor on a night-to-night basis.

Tonight was a good example of how, with limited minutes, Craig Porter Jr. can make a solid impact in a game. We saw Porter jr play comfortably with the ball in his hands and find his spots, not only creating quality looks around the glass but also shooting comfortably from the midrange as well.

With Donovan Mitchell out of the lineup and with Sm Merrill struggling in this contest, it was a positive sight to see take advantage of the minutes and play some of his most efficient basketball since early in the season. Porter Jr. finished with 13 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting effort.

Well, that happened…

The Cavaliers once again for the second night in a row found themselves in a 20+ point deficit they had to dig out of. Tonight against the Hawks it was an all-around team effort on their 20-5 run to find themselves with a lead early in the fourth.

Unfortunately unlike against Boston, it appears that this run sucked out all of the juice in the offense late in the fourth. The team looked gassed late as multiple open threes were available to the Hawks who took advantage of the looks.

It is a tall task for anyone to climb back from the holes the Cavaliers have found themselves in two nights in a row. To walk away with a win in one of them is a feat within itself, to expect and be disappointed by the loss is unrealistic, the team would be tired from last night against Boston alone, nevertheless come out sluggish against the Hawks and have to dig deep to claw back within a quarter of play and then match a punch for punch effort.

Big Picture

While a narrative of being the Cardiac Cavaliers is something fun that fans can enjoy when it results in wins, it is alarming that the team finds itself in situations like this quite often. Hopefully, as the team slowly regains the players necessary to make a run this postseason, the team can come out quick and strong so these types of comebacks don’t feel as dire as they have been for the past month or so.