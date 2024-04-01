Cleveland Charge guard Sharife Cooper signs with Chinese team

Sharife Cooper will join the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association according to his agency Lift Sports Management. The Cleveland Charge’s season ended on Saturday in a loss to the Birmingham Squadrons.

Cooper will be joining the Flying Leopards for their playoff run. Their season runs concurrent with the NBA’s. Their final two regular season games are on Tuesday and Saturday of this week. Cooper is expected to be a part of the team’s playoff run.

This move is only for the remainder of this current season as of now. Cooper is expected to resume his NBA pursuit stateside, which could be as early as Summer League in a few months.

Cooper was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 and spent the 2021-22 season with them on a two-way contract. He was with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the next two preseasons and training camps before spending the majority of both seasons with the Charge. The Cavs signed Cooper to a 10-day contract at the end of February but he didn’t get into an NBA game.

Cooper finished this season with the Charge averaging 18.7 points on .458/.337/.816 shooting splits with 7.5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3.6 turnovers, and 1.6 steals in 45 games.