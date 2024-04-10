Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers beat Memphis Grizzlies 110-98

The Cleveland Cavaliers are winners once again. Sometimes, it helps to play a Memphis Grizzlies team with only eight healthy bodies.

Nightly Notables

Donovan Mitchell had one of his better games in recent memory, scoring 29 points on 9-17 shooting and 8 assists. (Fifteen of Mitchell’s points come from three, for what it’s worth.) Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley also finished in double figures.

Well, that happened...

This game did not start out in a way that felt like it would become a Cavs win. Early, they trailed by as many as nine points to a banged-up, bad Grizzlies team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Cleveland then scored 16 points in the second quarter and went into the half down.

But the Cavs turned it around. They won the third quarter by 14 points and had this game largely wrapped up in the fourth. Allen had 12 points in the third; Mitchell had 8. That quarter — just a small bit of a success — gave the Cavs a needed win.

Big Picture

The Cavs needed this win — plain and simple because snapped a three-game losing streak. (Cleveland’s last three wins before this one: the Jazz, the Joel Embiid-less 76es in a close game and the Hornets. Not exactly banner wins!) The playoffs are just about here and any win — even one against a team as bad as the Grizzlies — is a positive.

Does this win absolve the Cavs of all of their issues? Absolutely not. But it’s a band-aid on the open wound.

Up next: The Cavs are at home on Friday against the Indiana Pacers in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.