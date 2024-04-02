 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Cavaliers Reacts Survey: Considering playoff opponents

It’s about that time.

By Jackson Flickinger
Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Three questions this week:

Who the best first-round playoff matchup for the Cavs?: (Pacers, Heat, Magic, 76ers)

Who the worst first-round playoff matchup?: (Pacers, Heat, Magic, 76ers)

Based on Dan Gilbert and Donovan Mitchell’s comments, do you think Mitchell will sign an extension this summer? (Yes, no)

