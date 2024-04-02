Donovan Mitchell’s frustrations are valid

It’s April, meaning NBA Playoff basketball is right around the corner. For some teams, the excitement and anticipation is palpable. But for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the postseason is a looming deadline they might not be fully prepared for.

Losing to the reigning champs on Sunday is understandable. Being run off the floor 130-101 is something else. Combine this with Cleveland’s overall 7-10 record in March. No wonder Mitchell is feeling frustrated.

“We can all point to s---. It’s April. It’s f------ April,” said Mitchell after the Cavaliers’ 29-point loss. “We’ve got to figure it out. Gotta be better.”

Mitchell scored just 13 points in Cleveland’s loss at Denver. He shot 3-12 from the floor while his backcourt partner, Darius Garland, scored only 5 points on eight shots. This type of production from your two best offensive players just won’t cut it.

“We’ve got to play better. It’s on all of us,” said Mitchell. “(It) starts with me. But we have to play better.“

These comments have only added to the anxiety surrounding Mitchell’s future in Cleveland. But here’s the thing: Mitchell was correct in his assessment of the team. It would be worse if he wasn’t saying anything at all.

The Cavs have plenty of valid excuses to make. Their ideal starting five has only appeared in 24 games together all season due to constant injuries. But Mitchell’s frustration and high expectations of the team are also valid.

Sure, the team has been riddled with setbacks — but this didn’t stop them from building a massive wave of momentum before the All-Star break. So it can’t excuse some of their ugly performances since.

If the short-handed Cavs can overcome adversity and defeat elite teams like the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves, then there’s no reason they should be outmatched by lottery teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets during the same month. There’s no reason they couldn’t keep the game competitive in Denver.

Mitchell understands his responsibility as a leader. This team desperately needs something to jolt them back into shape. While Mitchell’s words can only take them so far, it’s better to see him frantically work to get his team fired up rather than sinking with the ship.

His frustration shows that Mitchell still believes in what the Cavs are capable of. Whether or not they can justify his belief is yet to be seen.

The playoffs begin on April 20. The Cavaliers have work to do before anyone can feel confident about their chances.