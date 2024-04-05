Reviewing Paige Bueckers’s old Cleveland Cavaliers tweets

UConn women’s basketball phenom Paige Bueckers joined Twitter in June 2016 for seemingly one reason: to talk Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. She certainly made the most of that.

Cavs nation boy we tying the series back up #IGotTheCavs as my team! Who do you got? #NBAFinals https://t.co/2mrx7QzuOQ — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) June 8, 2016

Kyrie Irving is still Bueckers’ favorite player according to her profile on Team USA’s Olympic page. Judging by her tweets, this has been the case for a while.

People so sleep on Kyrie... what a shame ‍♀️ — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 18, 2017

And as anyone who was defending Irving’s legacy in the mid-2010s, you had to call into question the credentials of his contemporaries.

Lillard at #10? Where is Kyrie? https://t.co/HGnblk0iy1 — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) November 12, 2016

They foreal got my bae on dirt he better then Chris paul and steph don't @ me✌ ️ https://t.co/cosGsT5q4A — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) September 16, 2016

And what Cavs fan in 2017 didn’t get out over their skis every now and then?

I've always liked Russell it's just that Kyrie the best point guard in the league point blank period — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) February 12, 2017

Irving may have been Bueckers’s gateway to the Cavs, but she was a fan nonetheless. She had fun with the Christmas win over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Richard Jefferson is not playing Bodied KD and Klay — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) December 25, 2016

What sets Kyrie apart is the confidence and the fact that he wants the ball and isn't scared to make a mistake... He's a dawg ‼️ — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) December 25, 2016

She was also there to celebrate the Cavs’ second-half comeback over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the first round in 2017 led by LeBron James.

Lebron brought his team back from a 26 point deficit to win, had a triple double, 40 ball, 52% FG, & 50% threes... playing 45/48 min... — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 21, 2017

And the dismantling of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals

If you ask Kevin Love or Kyrie Irving what a miss is, they wouldn't know ‍♀️ — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) May 22, 2017

The Finals didn’t go as planned that year. But she had the utmost confidence in the Cavs even if Golden State had Kevin Durant this time around.

Not if they meet the Cavs in the finals https://t.co/JGF9RX7azU — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 16, 2017

And she went through the natural progression all Cavs fans did during that series.

Cavs in 4 — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) June 1, 2017

Cavs in 7 — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) June 12, 2017

Smh I see some new & never been seen before warriors fans on my timeline — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) June 13, 2017

It's still Cavs Nation thooo #DefendTheLand — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) June 13, 2017

Naturally, Bueckers didn’t take the news that Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland very well.

Ik smh if he come to the T Wolves it's a smooth move but Lebron and Kyrie over its so sad ‍♀️ https://t.co/KxTnL0DgpK — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) July 21, 2017

And she didn’t seem thrilled when the trade to Boston was first announced.

Kyrie — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) August 23, 2017

She rebounded by jumping on the Dwyane Wade bandwagon.

Cavs in 4 https://t.co/m2ZhdgJxK0 — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) September 26, 2017

She was understandably shocked by the Koby Altman’s deals at the 2018 deadline that year that sent out six players and brought in four others. Unfortunately, she didn’t share her complete thoughts on how she thought Rodney Hood would fit next to James.

The cavaliers are my team... but wow — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) February 8, 2018

Bueckers never lost faith in James during the playoff run despite the lack of help he had.

< Angry Playoff Lebron — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 19, 2018

Cavs in 4 @KingJames — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) May 31, 2018

Cavs in 7 @KingJames — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) June 8, 2018

Bueckers seemed to have fallen off the bandwagon after James left for the Los Angeles Lakers. She hasn’t tweeted about the Cavs since then so we don’t have her takes on the Collin Sexton wars or whether the two-big lineup can work in the playoffs.

Bueckers will be coming to Cleveland next weekend for the Final Four. She is looking to win her first NCAA championship and will be taking on Kaitlyn Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night.