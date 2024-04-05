SB Nation Reacts: Cleveland Cavaliers on upset watch?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a prominent part of this week’s SB Nation Reacts national polls. And it’s not for the best reasons.

Here’s where the Cavs come in. Among the East teams in the top-three (or with a chance of finishing in the top-three), 42% of fans see the Cas are being the team in most danger of losing in the first round.

This should not be a surprise. Cleveland got eliminated in the first round last year. They are currently played inconsistent (at best) and bad (at worst) basketball. They don’t have a superstar at the level of a Giannis or overall talent and success like the Celtics. And the Knicks were the team that beat the Cavs last year.

And then there’s the lower half of the bracket. It’s possible that the Cavs get one of the Heat or 76ers in the playoffs, especially if they end up as the No. 2 seed in the East. Funny reward for being, at least record wise, one of the better teams in the conference.

