What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31), who have not strung together consecutive wins since late February, continue their West Coast road trip in Los Angeles against the red-hot Lakers (44-33). The Lakers have won eight of their last 10 games and three in a row, admittedly all against non-playoff teams. Meanwhile, the Cavs are still looking to find some semblance of consistency as the playoffs approach.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers Where: Crypto.com Arena When: 3:30 p.m. EST How to Watch: SportsNet LA, CW43 Line: LAL -4.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Mac Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Dean Wade (knee, OUT), Craig Porter (illness, PROBABLE), Isaac Okoro (Toe, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT) Lakers Expected Starting Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James (ankle, QUESTIONABLE), Anthony Davis (knee, QUESTIONABLE), Christian Wood (knee, OUT), Jared Vanderbilt (foot, OUT), Jalen Hood-Schifino (back, OUT)

What to watch for: a full 48-minute effort

Following the Cavs’ demolition at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Donovan Mitchell was terse in his assessment of the team: “We have to figure it out.” Since that game, the Cavs beat down a bad Utah Jazz team and followed that up by allowing the Phoenix Suns to score 72 points in the first half en route to a 21-point loss. They fought harder in the second half, but the damage was done.

This isn't anything new for the Cavs this season, or even the last one. They take their foot off the gas or put forward minimal effort when it matters most. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has praised Cleveland’s effort in the second half against Phoenix, but what happened in the first? At this stage of the season, there is no excuse for minimal effort - especially when fighting for critical playoff seeding.

The Cavs are going up against a championship-caliber gauntlet of teams in the Nuggets, Suns, Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. All of those teams have been through the wringer of the postseason, especially James and the Lakers. He knows what it takes to lock in for the playoffs better than anyone and has experience picking up players around him. The Cavs need to have that sense of urgency and get into their extra gear.

One stat to watch for: the rebound battle

This may sound like a broken record, but which team wins on the glass will be a big indicator of who wins this game. In the Cavs’ last four losses, they were outrebounded by a combined 48 boards. All of those games aside from one (Charlotte) have come against playoff teams, a troubling statistic for a team that is about to hit a critical postseason.

As it stands right now, the Cavs would play the Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Miami outrebounded the Cavs by 14 in the last matchup between the two teams, a nearly 40-point blowout for the Heat. The double-big lineup the Cavs rollout should be excellent at rebounding, but they are surprisingly pedestrian. Lineups with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley allow opponents to get their own rebound 27% of the time per Cleaning the Glass, good for the 46th percentile. The Cavs have 11 other two-man lineups that average more total rebounds per game than Mobley and Allen per NBA Stats.

The Lakers are an average rebounding team, right next to the Cavs at 18th in the league, and they're dead last in offensive rebounds per game. The last time these two teams played, Cleveland lost the rebounding battle by seven boards - which resulted in a six-point loss for the Cavs. With James and Anthony Davis firing on all cylinders of late, the Cavs will need to get into that extra gear - otherwise, the Lakers will roll over them like the Suns and Nuggets did.