Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers attend Cleveland Guardians home opener

The vibes are bad for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’re coming off of a tough Western Conference road trip where they lost four out of five which has caused them to freefall down the standings. They desperately need something to break them out of their funk. Maybe an evening at the ballpark can do just that.

Several members of the Cavs, including Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Georges Niang, Isaiah Mobley, and Max Strus (who wasn’t supporting the right team), were on hand to see the Cleveland Guardians’ 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland’s home opener.

Looks like Darius Garland is here too. https://t.co/6iqZFCLnqe — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) April 8, 2024

The Cavs appeared to have rented out a suite for the evening.

The Cavs are supporting their neighbors across the Gateway Plaza today at Progressive Field. pic.twitter.com/DoJBi43J1b — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) April 8, 2024

Based on the picture, Mitchell seemed to be the most locked into the action. His tweet congratulating Triston McKenzie on a scoreless start proves that.

Mitchell isn’t afraid to talk about how much he loves baseball and his beloved New York Mets. His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., has been in professional baseball since 1992 and is currently the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with the Mets.

Mitchell’s dream was to make the majors until his sophomore year in high school when he broke his wrist after running into the catcher trying to chase a pop-up.

Donovan Mitchell had baseball dreams before taking over the NBA. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/jDDjdlBHo7 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 4, 2018

Now he just shows off what could’ve been in batting practice and celebrity softball games.

.@spidadmitchell came THIS close to a homer in BP at Citi Field ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/CMy6pdMm3m — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2019

A night out at the ball game together may not put the Cavs back on track, but it certainly can’t hurt anything. The franchise also has a history of things like a team bowling trip to help them break out of their rut. They can only hope this will have a similar effect.

The Cavs have three games to get back on track before the playoffs. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, and Charlotte Hornets to close the season.