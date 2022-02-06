Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers mount massive comeback, beat Indiana Pacers 98-85

On the same night the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Caris LeVert in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, they also also beat the Indiana Pacers.

It wasn’t an easy win. The Cavs’ offense was putrid early, mustering just 12 points in the first quarter en route to a 15-point deficit. At point, they trailed by as many as 20 points. With Darius Garland again out with a back issue, it looked like it might just not be Cleveland’s night on the court even if they made an important move just before tipoff.

But the Cavs, somehow, came alive. The team especially figured it out in the fourth quarter, with Cedi Osman and Kevin Love carrying the team’s offense in the quarter off the bench. Osman had 18 points in the quarter — the most points he’s ever scored in a quarter — while Love had 9 points in three assists. As a team, the Cavs were 13-18 from the field in the final 12 minutes.

Now, the Cavs get two days off and will officially ratify the LeVert trade before incorporating him into the squad. With the win, Cleveland improves to 33-21 on the season.

Up next: The Cavs host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, February 9. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.